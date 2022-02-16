Castle MacLellan surprises local organisations with six-figure donation

Castle MacLellan staff present cheques to the local good causes

Earlier this month Kirkcudbright-based Carlingwark House, Castle Douglas Nursery and Kirkcudbright Sea Cadets were presented a share of the company’s profits.

As Castle MacLellan is owned by the Kavli Trust, all profits go to charity and other good causes, in the UK and around the world.

The local good causes were nominated by employees, with each of the chosen charities submitting an application to receive funding late last year, detailing their request and how the money would be spent.

Community care home Carlingwark House received £50,000 to go towards equipment to help support residents living with dementia or sight and hearing impairments.

This includes tactile kits for sensory stimulation, a portable motion activated projection unit, an interactive table, motion and sound activated interactive pets, and a basketball kit for wheelchair users.

Castle Douglas Nursery was awarded £20,000 towards its work on improving the outdoor area for the children.

This includes the addition of new climbing equipment, weatherproof storage units, an outdoor classroom, as well as bikes, trikes and scooters to help improve motor skills.

Kirkcudbright Sea Cadets will use its £35,000 towards a refurbishment on the unit building including electrical replacements, replacing the roof, IT network and increasing insulation.

Paul Dunlea, operations manager at Castle MacLellan, said: “We are delighted to be donating £105,000 of our profits to three fantastic local beneficiaries area.

“After seeing first-hand the full extent of support that each provides to the local community we were thrilled to be able to assist with their funding request and contribute towards the amazing work they are doing.