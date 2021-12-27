Castle Douglas store wins Christmas window display competition

Threave Home Hardware has won the competition two years in a row

The owner Michelle Davolls and her little helpers receive a Christmas cheque from housewares brand, Joseph Joseph, who sponsored the competition.

Home Hardware (Scotland) marketing manager Irene Cross said: “Home Hardware shops are all independently owned and are members of Home Hardware Scotland (Ltd) which is a buying and marketing group.

“Our purpose is to bulk buy products so independent high street shops can compete with the likes of B&Q, Argos and the supermarkets, etc.