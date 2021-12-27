Castle Douglas store wins Christmas window display competition
Threave Home Hardware in Castle Douglas retained its title in Home Hardware (Scotland) Ltd’s annual Christmas window competition for over 60 stores throughout Scotland and the north of England.
The owner Michelle Davolls and her little helpers receive a Christmas cheque from housewares brand, Joseph Joseph, who sponsored the competition.
Home Hardware (Scotland) marketing manager Irene Cross said: “Home Hardware shops are all independently owned and are members of Home Hardware Scotland (Ltd) which is a buying and marketing group.
“Our purpose is to bulk buy products so independent high street shops can compete with the likes of B&Q, Argos and the supermarkets, etc.
“We are trying to encourage customers to shop local and increase footfall in the high street – especially during the current climate!”