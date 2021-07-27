CAS offers update on employment law introduced during the pandemic

Dumfries and Galloway Citizens Advice Service has urged both employers and employees to be aware of the new legislation

The changes are part of the UK Government’s Good Work Plan which was introduced in 2018 to improve the rights of employees and workers.

Previously an employer had two months from the start date to provide the new employee with a written statement of their terms and conditions of employment.

However, since April 6, 2020, all staff are now be entitled to a written statement of their terms on or before the first day of employment.

The statement must contain the following additional information:

Normal working hours including the times of the week the employee/worker is required to work, whether these hours/days may be variable and if so how they may vary;

Any benefits other than pay the employee/worker is entitled to including non monetary benefits;

Any probationary period including the duration and any associated conditions;

Details of any other paid leave such as maternity leave and paternity leave;

Any training to be provided by the employer and details of any mandatory training the employee must complete.

Existing staff who had statements prepared and issued before April 6, 2020, are entitled to request a new version, which must be provided within one month.

There are other changes for which there is no date set yet. These will include continuity of employment, tips and zero hours.

In addition the reference period for holiday pay purposes will increase from 12 weeks to 52 weeks (or the actual length of employment if less than 52 weeks).

This means staff whose hours vary greatly don’t lose out financially if they take holidays at a quiet time.

A spokersperson for DAGCAS said: “We’re aware many employers in the region have not, in the past, issued this important document to their employees.