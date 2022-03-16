Carson learns how apprenticeships benefit both the apprentices and their employers

Finlay Carson (right) visits Jas P. Wilson in Dalbeattie

Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson was heavily involved in both promoting and encouraging people to take part during Scottish Apprenticeship Week as he toured his constituency.

Mr Carson said: “Many employers in Galloway and West Dumfries – thankfully – recognise the many benefits obtained by attracting fresh blood to their companies and, indeed, an increasing number of industries.

"Learning providers ensure people get the right skills to do well at work – in a host of different environments.

"Nowadays apprentices of all ages are accessing work-based learning to kick start their careers – whatever their choice of sector.

“During Scottish Apprenticeship Week one of my first of many visits was to Dumfries and Galloway College.

"The campus in Stranraer provides a wealth of opportunities for people looking to get their foot onto the employment ladder.

"I also went to see Drew Easton at Jas. P Wilson, the forestry and firewood equipment specialists, in Dalbeattie, to learn how their apprentices are helping the business to grow in different areas.

“There I was joined by Zoe Well from Skills Development Scotland and Sharyn Mayes from Dumfries and Galloway College, both of whom are helping hundreds of local apprentices find work-related experiences and skills that will hopefully lead to full-time employment.

Having witnessed for himself how important apprenticeships can be in this modern world, Mr Carson fully support the comments of Frank Mitchell, chairman of Skills Development Scotland and the Scottish Advisory Board.

Mr Mitchell said: “When it comes to supporting sustainable skills through workforce development or providing opportunities for young people, we know that apprenticeships work.