CAMRA award for The Grapes

CAMRA’s Malcolm McNeill with owners Billy Hodge and Sally Whorlow

It has now won the title of Wi gtownshire Real A le Pub of the Year five times as well as being featured in the Good Beer Guide for a number of years since Billy Hodge and Sally Whorlow took over the own ership 16 years ago.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grapes now goes up against up the other area winners which are The Weston Tavern, Kilmaurs representing East Ayrshire; The Twa Dugs, West Kilbride for North Ayrshire; and Glen Park Hotel for South Ayrshire for the title of Ayrshire and Wigtownshire Pub of the Year.