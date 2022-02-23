CAMRA award for The Grapes
The Grapes in Stranraer has once again been recognised by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).
It has now won the title of Wi gtownshire Real A le Pub of the Year five times as well as being featured in the Good Beer Guide for a number of years since Billy Hodge and Sally Whorlow took over the own ership 16 years ago.
The Grapes now goes up against up the other area winners which are The Weston Tavern, Kilmaurs representing East Ayrshire; The Twa Dugs, West Kilbride for North Ayrshire; and Glen Park Hotel for South Ayrshire for the title of Ayrshire and Wigtownshire Pub of the Year.
The winner will be announced on March 19 in The Isle of Whithorn where the Ayrshire and Wigtownshire branch of CAMRA will also present award for Brewery of the Year and Cider Pub of the Year.