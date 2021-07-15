Calypso is moving on to a bright future following internship

Calypso Coulton is starting a modern apprenticeship in youth work

Their second post saw Calypso Coulton from the Old Bridge of Urr enlisted for a social media and communications internship with two local charities.

As the six-month internship comes to an end, a bright future and new opportunities beckon for her.

Calypso’s role was to support the social media feeds and website development of the Better Lives Partnership (BLP) and the Castle Douglas Development Forum (CDDF).

During her time working with the young people that BLP support, she came to realise she had an affinity for the work, as well as for her first loves of film-making and communications.

She has now been supported by BLP to start a modern apprenticeship in youth work at Borders College. The charity has also sourced additional funding to retain Calypso’s half-time hours for them and it will now be her employer while she works towards the qualification.

BLP project co-ordinator Carolyn Kennedy said: “We are delighted to welcome Calypso onto the team; she has formed great relationships over the past six months.

"We have secured a valuable member for our team and formed a strong working partnership which we look forward to developing more in the future.”

Calypso has also been offered the opportunity to continue her role as media and communications officer at CDDF.

She said: “I am delighted to be staying on with both organisations and to be able to continue my work developing their social media and communications.

"I have had so many opportunities in my role and I am delighted I will get to see them through to their end.

"I have been able to learn so much through the internship and have surprised myself in my desire to begin youth work training, but I am so excited to be able to develop these skills through my modern apprenticeship.”