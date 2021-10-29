Breathing new life into bungalow

The new fully fitted kitchen/diner has patio doors leading to the rear garden grounds

No’ 64 Nunholm Road is situated on a generous plot with open views over farmland to the front and rear.

The property is within close proximity to all town centre amenities, including the newly constructed hospital, while still having riverside and country walks (Burns Trail), available straight from the doorstep.

No’ 64 Nunholm Road has been immensely improved within the current ownership having been completely refurbished and now provides a beautifully presented contemporary home.

There are three bedrooms with the master having an en-suite

The property has been fully rewired, partially re-plumbed and the smoke and carbon dioxide detectors have been installed to meet the new regulations which are being introduced in February 2022.

The current owner has made the communal living space of a lounge and kitchen/diner bright and roomy with the three bedrooms being cosy retreats, while the attic space is ready for conversion to create further living space.

To the rear, a newly laid Indian sandstone patio runs the entire length and down the left side. The garden grounds have recently been fenced with quality timber and provide a super blank canvas for the keen gardener.

The owner stated: “I did intend to make this once tired, but now contemporary, 1952 bungalow my permanent home, but my personal circumstances have changed.

"The landscaped gardening is ‘a work in progress’ and had thoughts for development of the attached garage and creating a master suite in the attic space, which I will of course share these ideas with any prospective buyers.

"Block Paving at the front needs a bit of attention, along with the paving to the right of the house.

"None of this is insurmountable, the lions share of the work has been completely to a really high standard by a reputable, long established building company.”

No’ 64 Nunholm Road is on the market for offers over £290,000 from Threave Rural.