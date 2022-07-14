Blowing new life into old wind turbine blades

An innovative partnership – the first of its kind in the UK – has now been established to deliver sustainable uses for decommissioned materials in Dumfries and Galloway.
Fred Olsen Renewables and ReBlade are investigating repurposing solutions for turbine blades from Windy Standard Wind Farm, near Carsphairn.
Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson met with Steven Lindsay, managing director of ReBlade to discuss the plans.
Mr Carson said: “Wind turbine blades do not last forever and it was encouraging to learn that there are plans afoot where they can be reused in the future in a variety of different ways.
“Steven explained that they are presently looking at ways to create items throughout the region in play parks, bus shelters and bike racks.
“It is important that this new initiative embraces the circular economy and will ensure the renewables sector is as green as it can be, whilst supporting local jobs.”
Windy Standard Wind Farm has been operating for more than 25 years and will now be one of the first to be repowered, a move that could see the removal of 36 turbines and replaced by up to eight others.
Mr Lindsay said: “As the first generation of wind farms start to come down, we are developing practical, workable solutions that will give these blades a purposeful second life – and in doing so create local jobs and benefits to the local communities.”