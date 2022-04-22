Bladnoch Distillery recognised for its overseas success

The Bladnoch relaunch strategy have proven a great success

Founded 205 years ago, the fourth-largest independently owned Scotch Whisky distillery was purchased by David Prior in 2015.

The Bladnoch relaunch strategy was in two key markets, the UK with a national distributor, and in Australia, then European markets and the most important global Scotch Whisky export markets. It now distribu tes to over 50 markets, through a network of distributors.

In response to the challenges presented by Covid the company demonstrated exceptional innovation and changed its approach to exporting and focused on growing its direct to consumer offering.

Overseas sales have grown by 140 per cent over the three-year application period and in the final year of application 45 per cent of total sales was exported.

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Scotland, Iain Stewart MP, said: “Bladnoch makes world-class whisky in Dumfries and Galloway, showcasing the excellence Scottish business is renowned for.

“Its achievements in trade prove Scotland is a major player on the global business stage.”