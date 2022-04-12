Blackcraig funding for local projects

The installation of plaques and an information board at the Ken Bridge are among the project being funded cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/5472066

The fund prioritises support for projects or activities that will help communities become more connected, asset rich, economically flourishing or carbon neutral.

The smallest award was £2,856 for the installation of plaques and an information board at the Ken Bridge, to celebrate the bicentenary of this local landmark, designed by famous Scottish engineer John Rennie.

Two awards were made for the maximum of £25,000: the first was to Local Initiatives in New Galloway, towards the next phase of renovating the Town Hall, the second was to active new group Dunscore Playpark Project towards putting in a new tarmac path round the playing fields.

Jade Crichton, chair of Dunscore Playpark Project, said: “We were so pleased to receive this £25,000 award from the Blackcraig Wind Farm Community Fund – we have now reached our fundraising goal for this stage of our playpark project.

"We can’t wait to see the path installed as it will make a really big difference for families of all ages in our village.”

Applications were from right across the area of benefit, and spanning the fund’s strategic priorities - including £14,000 going to Kirkpatrick Durham Community Hall for urgent rewiring work; and £12,540 to contribute to the repair the boardwalks at the SWT reserve at Knowetops Lochs.

Some of the early priorities identified in the Glenkens & District Community Action Plan (CAP) published in 2020 are starting to come to fruition.

Awards directly aligned with the Glenkens CAP included support for activities for young people; the development of a local food hub; and a new Glenkens website, providing information and listings for events, activities and facilities.

The fund, provided by Blackcraig Wind Farm (Scotland) Ltd is administered by Foundation Scotland, with all decisions on awards made by the Trustees of the Glenkens and District Trust, guided by fit with the Blackcraig Fund Strategy which very closely follows local Community Action Plans.

The fund is available to the communities of Balmaclellan, Balmaghie, Carsphairn, Corsock & Kirkpatrick Durham, Crossmichael & District, Dalry, Dunscore, Glencairn, The Royal Burgh of New Galloway and Kells Parish, and Parton.

Commenting, Fiona Smith, Glenkens & District Trust chair, said: “The trustees are very pleased that the Blackcraig Wind Farm Community Fund has once again been able to support so many important local projects across the area. We will soon be moving to two funding rounds per year so keep an eye on our Facebook page @glenkenstrust for news on new dates.”

The funding went to: Kirkpatrick Durham Community Hall Committee - £14,000; Local Initiatives in New Galloway (LING) – £25,000 & £9,510 Dunscore Play Park Project – £25,000; Propagate (Scotland) – £20,200; Glenkens Community And Arts Trust Ltd – £11,840, £2,856 & £15,880; Scottish Wildlife Trust – £12,540.