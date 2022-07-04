Biosphere hosts pop-up info hub in Newton Stewart

Marie McNulty and Esther Tacke of the Biosphere business development team

This month’s event is aimed at helping local people find out more about what the Biosphere does and how they can get involved, from 10am-4pm each day.

A special ‘Meet the Biosphere’session for businesses is being held from 5-7pm on July 21 when local micro and SMEs will be able to chat to the business development team.

Marie McNulty, the Biosphere’s deputy manager, said: “This pop-up hub in Newton Stewart follows our very successful event in Girvan at the end of last year, when we met such an incredible range of people and we were able to share with them some of what makes our UNESCO Biosphere unique.

“We’re hoping to achieve the same with this event: spreading the word that the Biosphere is a participatory organisation and that it absolutely belongs to everyone who lives here.”

The Biosphere’s community and education team will be back at The Vaults as part of Newton Stewart’s Pride celebrations on July 21, and is co-hosting the Green Fayre at Macmillan Hall on August 6, with partners the Newton Stewart Initiative, Machars and Cree Valley Climate Action Network and Home Energy Scotland.