Big ideas for a tiny kitchen

Simple tricks and clever design can prove that small is beautiful

Nobody dreams of having a small kitchen – but if having island, Aga and double sink just isn’t possible that doesn’t mean you can’t be create something amazing .

The trick is to make the most of what you’ve got, and remember that many compact kitchens are actually a lot easier to work in than dramatic showstoppers.

Think smart

If space is at a premium you won’t want to waste an inch of it and a chat with kitchen designer will give you ideas about really maximising what you’ve got.

You can’t afford to clutter worktops, so make the most of your walls. Forget clunky, hard-to-reach cupboards and try accessible, open plan shelves, that have the added benefit of brightening the whole kitchen.

.

If you love your cupboards use stepped shelves to store things in tiers and get a small Lazy Susan to keep things, like spices, in easy reach.

Likewise, floor cupboards should have lots of big storage drawers – with full extension drawer glides – so no corner is out of reach.

Let there be light

When you are trying to maximise space, or the feeling of space, you should think about keeping it light and bright to make it feel more. Floor and unit lighting can add detail and depth to a small room in the evening. In daytime, try to hold on to all natural light by avoiding large curtains and blinds and choosing doors with glass panels.

Clutter-free

The cheapest transformation is decluttering. Clear those worktops and resist the urge to use them for storage. Having wall-mounted magnetic knives, a pot rail and even kitchen towel holder can save valuable space without sacrificing anything.

Baskets that hook over cupboard doors are brilliant – and look for quirky space savers, such as a magazine rack on the inside of a cupboard to store your kitchen foil.

Gadgets and gizmos

Look at space saving everyday gadgets – the Nest range from Joseph Joseph is a vibrant rainbow which lights up any room, but is very useable.

Consider a kitchen trolley on castors, which provides an additional prep surface when you need it, tucks away when you don’t and also offers extra storage for cookery books, pots and pans.

How many larger kitchens have cupboards bursting with ‘must-have’ accessories that are used once then left to gather dust? Be brutal, and rehome the ones you don’t need.