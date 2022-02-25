Be a convert to tranquil living on St Mary's Isle

Stables Cottage and Stable End are surrounded by mature gardens

Stables Cottage and Stable End are conveniently located to the south of Kirkcudbright, on an area known as St Mary’s Isle.

Both properties offer spacious accommodation over two floors and have huge potential for ei ther extended family living or indeed the creation of holiday accommodation.

Stables Cottage is of more modern construction, whilst Stable End has been converted from an existing traditional barn.

The dining room of Stables Cottage, with the lounge off

The ground floor of Stables Cottage comprises of a spacious lounge w ith a bright sunroom off, overlooking the garden grounds; while a large dining room, with parquetstyle flooring and bifold doors to the gardens, is just off the kitchen with a utility room and shower room to the rear.

The first-floor benefits from six bedrooms (two doubles and four singles) with the master bedroom having a balcony, plus a family bathroom.

An attached garage with an up an over door and personnel door to the rear, links Stables Cottage to Stable End.

The ground floor of Stable End benefits from a kitchen/diner, a large bright lounge with a wood burning stove, a double bedroom, cloakroom, family bathroom and a utility room.

The first floor contains a large double bedroom with an en-suite.

Attached to Stable End is a traditional barn, which still houses the original stables, and could have further development potential.

The properties are surrounded by their own mature garden grounds, and t he location of the properties is such that a variety of native wildlife can be seen on a daily basis.

A traditional Dutch style barn is located to the front of the properties, which in the past has been utilised as a workshop.

A 4 1⁄2 mile gentle circular walk is available straight from the doorstep through tranquil woodland along the banks of Kirkcudbright Bay.

Stables Cottage and Stable End is on the market for offers over £690,000 from Threave Rural.