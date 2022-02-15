Ballantrae Festival of Food and Drink returns as a live event this June

Ballantrae Festival of Food and Drink is a celebration of south west Scotland’s gastronomic scene

During Covid-19 the festival was reformatted as a digital event, with several thousand visitors engaging online in 2020 and 2021.

Last year’s festival included the global flavours of the UNESCO Biosphere network, as Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Biosphere led a discussion about sustainable local delicacies from Norway, Finland and Germany.

Among the participants from closer to home were Dunlop Dairy, Glenapp Castle, Bladnoch Distillery and Blackthorn Salt in a programme that included Chris Saunders’ gin workshop, a Scottish Cheese Trail, and foraging with Galloway Wild Foods.

This year’s event will take place over the weekend of June 11/12 and the Ballantrae Trust is now inviting applications from food and drink businesses wishing to attend.

As in previous years the festival programme will include a lively variety of workshops, tastings and demonstrations alongside a two-day food market.

Prospective participants, visitors and guests can whet their appetites via the festival’s YouTube channel with talks and demos recorded at last year’s festival .

Ballantrae Festival of Food and Drink has been running since 2015 and is supported by partners including Ballantrae Community Fund, Kilgallioch Community Fund and Carrick Futures.

Any businesses that would like to participate should email [email protected] for more information; applications are open now and with limited availability the allocation of stalls and workshop spaces will be completed early in the spring.

Dr Mhairi McKenna said: “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to Ballantrae Festival of Food and Drink in June, and especially to helping reconnect Scotland’s producers, retailers and customers, for whom this has been such a challenging couple of years.

"I don’t think there is any better way to move forward than by coming together to celebrate and share our local food and drink.”