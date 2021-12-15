Award for Furniture Project

The Furniture Project (Stranraer) Ltd won the Community Led Regeneration category at the 2021 SURF Awards.

Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 3:42 pm
The Furniture Project (Stranraer) Ltd has been operating since July 1997

The awards are delivered each year by SURF, a regeneration forum with over 300 cross-sector member organisations, in partnership with the Scottish Government.

The purpose is to highlight, celebrate and share the achievements of initiatives that address physical, social and economic challenges in communities.

The Furniture Project was set up by a group of local activists to provide affordable furniture to families on low income whilst also reducing the amount of household items and white goods that go to landfill.

