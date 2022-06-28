Ascensos becomes headline sponsor of Stranraer Oyster Festival

John Devlin of Ascensos with Romano Petrucci of Stranraer Development Trust. Pic: Pete Robinson

Taking place from September 2-4, the festival organised by community organisation Stranraer Development Trust, returns after a two year Covid-related hiatus.

The festival dates coincide with the opening of the UK’s native oyster season, and the local oysters will take centre stage in a three-day programme that celebrates the place, people and the produce of south west Scotland.

The sponsorship announcement comes nine months after Ascensos opened a ‘local hub’ in Stranraer.

For John Devlin, CEO and co-founder of Ascensos, supporting community-led initiatives, like Stranraer Oyster Festival, is a natural fit with the values of Ascensos Local.

He said: “As a company we understand the value of community, and becoming part of the vibrant community spirit in Stranraer has always been important to us.

“Stranraer Oyster Festival is a real focal point for the town, and for visitors to Galloway, so we are delighted to be working with Stranraer Development Trust to support their fantastic work and to help spread the word about the return of the oyster festival.”

The festival takes place just a short distance from the famous oyster beds in Loch Ryan, home to Scotland’s last remaining wild, native oyster fishery.

Romano Petrucci, chair of Stranraer Development Trust, welcomed the sponsorship by Ascensos, describing it as a ‘perfect partnership’ in furthering the development of the festival.

He said: “Stranraer Oyster Festival is a hugely important part of our town’s identity, and a real focal point for celebrating the very best that Stranraer and the wider Galloway area has to offer.

"It’s also a great example of what can be achieved when our community comes together to encourage people to visit our beautiful part of Scotland.

“So I am delighted that John and the Ascensos team are keen to play an active part in helping Stranraer Oyster Festival to thrive.

"The warmth of our welcome combined with Ascensos’ inspiring and fun approach to customer service is a perfect partnership that is bound to make the 2022 return of Stranraer Oyster Festival a must-visit.”

The festival is supported through EventScotland’s National Funding Programme and Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Major Events Strategic Fund. The work of Stranraer Development Trust is also supported by Kilgallioch Community Fund.

Romano added: “Lots of people have already booked their tickets online, and I’d like to thank each and every person who has done so.

"We are really keen to minimise queues within the festival site this year, so we’ve set up online ticketing and we are asking people to plan ahead and book in advance.”

Tickets cost £5 per day or £10 for the full three-day event for over 16s, with concessions available. Under 16s are free of charge