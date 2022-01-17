Analysis finds Stanraer is an easier place to pass your driving test
New analysis has found that Stranraer is one of the easiest place to pass your driving test in Scotland.
The study by A-Plan Insurance examined the pass rate percentage of each driving test centre in Scotland from April 2020 to June 2021, to determine which had the highest pass rate.
Fraserburgh came out with the highest percentage of pass rates out of all 56 Scottish test centres with 80.2 per cent.
However, Stranraer wasn’t far behind in seventh place with pass rate of 71.92 per cent.
By contrast the national average is 53.5 per cent, while Glasgow (Anniesland) has the lowest pass rate of all at just 42 per cent.
The research was carried out by A-Plan Insurance, which has more than 100 high street branches nationwide, using data gathered from GOV.UK