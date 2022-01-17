Analysis finds Stanraer is an easier place to pass your driving test

Learning drivers in Stranraer are among the most successful in the country. Pic: Getty Images

The study by A-Plan Insurance examined the pass rate percentage of each driving test centre in Scotland from April 2020 to June 2021, to determine which had the highest pass rate.

Fraserburgh came out with the highest percentage of pass rates out of all 56 Scottish test centres with 80.2 per cent.

However, Stranraer wasn’t far behind in seventh place with pass rate of 71.92 per cent.

By contrast the national average is 53.5 per cent, while Glasgow (Anniesland) has the lowest pass rate of all at just 42 per cent.