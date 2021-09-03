An average year's sales in just one quarter as region's property market continues to boom

Stonehouse Farm is on the market for offers over £650,000

The residential sales team in Castle Douglas has successfully completed 130 per cent more property sales this quarter compared to the same period in 2019, and 21 per cent more properties have been sold this quarter compared to the first quarter of this year.

A threefold increase in viewings with prospective purchasers was conducted compared to the previous quarter of this year and 53 per cent more properties were brought to the market over the same period.

Demand continues to outstrip supply, and as a result, prices are exceeding client and agency expectations.

River View Cottage is on the market for offers over £625,000

David Corrie, partner and head of the estate agency team in Castle Douglas, said: “There seems to be no let-up in activity in the Dumfries & Galloway property market, which continues to operate at an exceptional level.

"Having just completed an average year’s sales in a third of this year is testament to the current level of demand.

“The pandemic accelerated those people who already had plans to make a move and enjoy a more rural way of life and we have not witnessed a reduction in this segment of the market.”

There was a 50/50 split of where purchasers were coming from with half being Scottish, many from the Highlands and Central Belt, with the rest relocating from south of the border.

Areas witnessing a surge in popularity include rural Wigtownshire which has seen more activity over the past year than in any of the previous 10 years.

Properties currently for sale through Galbraith include:

Stonehouse Farm in Sorbie for offers over £650,000 – a small farm with traditional farmhouse and land with outbuildings extending to 72.18 acres.

River View Cottage in Kippford for offers over £625,000 – a family home with four bedrooms and four reception rooms, double garage and workshop sitting in extensive mature gardens and enjoying far reaching coastal views.