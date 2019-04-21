Allan focuses in on farmyard ‘classics’

Award-winning Galloway photographer Allan Wright has published a book this week celebrating an unsung hero of Scottish argiculture - the tractor.

He has been roaming the land with his camera, capturing images of mostly abandoned vintage farm vehicles and has now collated them in a volume which includes a narrative from Scottish poet George Gunn and retired farmer and tractor enthusiast Russell McNab of Ayrshire.

“Vintage Tractors”, says Allan’s publishers, will be a ‘must-read’ for “visitors to Scotland, walkers, farmers, crofters and their families plus historians and lovers of vintage machinery will all find much to enjoy as thousands of tractor buffs whose enduring fascination for all things mechanical knows no bounds”.

Allan has been a professional photographer since the 1980s and says: “My principle occupation is as a landscape photographer, but during my working travels I unwittingly developed a particularly sharp eye for a tractor, abandoned or partially obscured at the back of a barn or in the far distant corner of a field.

“I felt a strange magnetic draw each time I encountered one of these ‘noble beasts’.”

As the book clearly demonstrates, he relishes “zeroing in on the moment, to capture that extra-special shot.

With some imagination, there can be true poetry in each of their journeys, as very slowly over years, these ‘beasts’ are quietly absorbed back into the land they have worked all their life”.

A key feature is new work by celebrated poet George Gunn that Allan Wright specially commissioned for his book.

His poetic masterpiece, which explores the tractors’ legacy, features on the book’s centre pages.

“Vintage Tractors” is published by Allan Wright Photographic/Lomond Books Ltd, costs £9.99 and is available via www.scottishbookstore.com.