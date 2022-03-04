A perfect setting to get away from it all

Both properties are currently run as holiday lets to get away from it all

Owl Cote and The Bird’s Nest are situated just yards from the shores of Carrick Bay, around five miles from Gatehouse of Fleet.

Carrick shore is a sandy beach with safe swimming and is suitable for sailing, windsurfing and canoeing.

Owl Cote is a wonderful stone cottage created from a former byre, completely renovated in 2011.

A log burner keeps the sitting room warm in Owl Cote

On the first floor there is a 10’ balcony with glass balustrading leading from the airy sitting room from which to enjoy stunning views of Carrick Bay, a third bedroom and a well-appointed dining kitchen.

The ground floor boasts the master bedroom with en suite bathroom and a door to the terrace, as well as the second bedroom which has an en suite shower room.

A separate WC, and entrance porch complete the internal accommodation.

A log burner keeps the sitting room warm and welcoming during colder months, supplementing the oil fired central heating, while the bathrooms have electric underfloor heating and heated towel rails.

The Bird’s Nest is a cosy bothy retreat for two featuring open plan living area, kitchen area, bedroom and en suite bathroom.

It has wall mounted radiators and a heated towel rail in the bathroom, while a small stove lends a cosy touch for colder nights.

Both properties are currently run as holiday lets, and offer amazing breaks away from the stresses and strains of life.

The surroundings are wonderfully restorative and whether kept for private use or let out, Owl Cote and The Bird’s Nest offer the buyer a rare chance to acquire a lifestyle envied by many.The properties are both sold fully furnished and equipped, however the seller reserves the right to remove certain items prior to completion and the wardrobe doors in the bothy are specifically excluded from the sale.

Owl Cote and The Bird’s Nest are on the market for offers over £680,000 from Galbraith.