A gem in the Ettrick Valley

Burnside is set in 26 acres stretching down to the Ettrick Water

Burnside is situated in a rural yet accessible location near Selkirk in the Scottish Borders.

It is currently on the market for offers over £620,000 from Threave Rural.

The dwellinghouse was constructed in 2005 and has been designed to a high standard incorporating all features for modern day family living.

The property is set over two floors offering diverse, bright and roomy living accommodation, which is in walk-in condition.

On the ground floor the central hallway leads to the living room/dining room which flows seamlessly through to the sunroom.

A playroom could also be used as a bedroom and has patio doors to the rear garden grounds.

A large family kitchen with a breakfast bar, integrated dishwasher, built-in electric oven and microwave, leads through to a utility room, which is turn provides access to a toilet, and the integrated double garage which contains an office.

Upstairs can be found a master bedroom with an en-suite, three further bedrooms, reading area and a bathroom.

The garden grounds are neatly bound with timber fences and have been carefully designed making safe enclosed areas for children and pets along with an area set aside for growing vegetables and housing poultry.

There is a paved patio to the rear, which is perfect for outdoor entertaining, and a useful timber garden shed.

Burnside is is set in about 26 acres of agricultural land.which is made up of well-fenced field enclosures with the southern boundary of the land meeting with the Ettrick Water.

The property lends itself to a variety of uses ,with the opportunity to further develop a second dwelling with this plot having its own water and electricity supply.

A modern livestock shed would lend itself to other uses subject to necessary consents, while a modern portal structure incorporates two large stables and a feed storage area.