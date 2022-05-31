5 Star award for Galloway-born artist at the Chelsea Flower Show

James Parker with his award and his newly unveiled ‘Apple’

James Parker creates contemporary bronze, slate, glass and stainless steelsculpture for the home, garden and public spaces.

Now, based in Fife, and drawing inspiration from nature, James' art is admired around the world with sculptures installed in grand Central London mansions, Highland Estates, the South of France, Swiss Alps and across the USA.

James began working with stone at an early age when he helped his father repair drystone walls surrounding the family farm near Monreith.

James Parker and his wife Lesley with Dame Judi Dench

This he believes sparked an interest in stone work which would eventually become his passion.

James’ most sought-after work includes ‘DNA of a Dancer’ - a stacked slate spiral sculpture - as well as ‘Apple’ and ‘Pear’.

At this year’s Chelsea Flower Show James unveiled two new pieces, namely a 6ftlimited edition bronze ‘Pear’ and a mirror polished stainless steel ‘Apple’.

This was James’s ninth year exhibiting at Chelsea Flower Show, as he wasawarded a 5 Star Tradestand Award from the RHS for his exhibit.

James said: "I am delighted to have been awarded 5 Stars for my tradestand at theRHS Chelsea Flower Show.

"Many months of planning and hard work is involved in getting to Chelsea so to be recognised by the RHS for the quality of my exhibit is really special."