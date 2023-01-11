McDougalls

On Sunday (January 15) children’s theatre company The McDougalls are returning to the venue with their spectacular new producation, entitled The Magic Castle which is in fact a spellbinding school for trainee wizards!

There’s just one problem however- something that lurks deep in the dungeon that the characters absolutely have to get to the bottom of!

Auntie Aggie, one of the show’s stars said: “We are so excited to come back to Stranraer! We last came here with our underwater show and we had so much fun!

"Now everyone can join in and have a great time at The Magic Castle! If you’ve never been to see The McDougalls before, the whole family will love it!”

“Packed with singalong songs such as If You’re Happy and You Know It, Incy

Wincy Spider and Old MacDonald Had a Farm, this is the perfect treat for your little ones this January. It’s filled with audience participation and musical mayhem!”

The hour-long show which has no interval is aimed for youngsters up to age eight and their families and themed fancy dress is encouraged, in a move that might explain the presence of fairies, dragons and wizards in the vicinity of Fairhurst Road!

Tickets cost £9.50 or £34 for a group of four.

