Write creatively for social media

As social media becomes increasingly important in the way we communicate in our personal, business and political lives many people fear that they’re getting left behind.

With sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram often holding the key to business success it’s easy for individuals and small companies to feel that they cannot afford to lose track of how to communicate in the modern world. Getting your message across could mean the difference between success and failure in an increasingly competitive and global economy.

The next creative writing course to be held in Wigtown, Scotland’s National Booktown is offering a helping hand to anyone struggling with the demands of the world of internet communication. Food and wedding photographer Celeste Noche, whose work has featured in publications including Elle, Huffington Post and Misadventures Magazine, will be presenting a course on the ‘art of social media’ later this month.

During two weekend courses the international traveller and blogger from Portland, Oregon will be in the Dumfries and Galloway town to demystify the world of interactive media giving insights into Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and sharing her knowledge of how to effectively put a story across, whether business or personal, through words and photographs.

Wigtown’s Cultural Tourism Officer said: “In an area that is so dependent on online communication to attract customers and visitors, we’re delighted to have such a talent as Celeste Noche to show us the secrets of social media. We are grateful to the European Union LEADER 2014-2020 programme for funding to make this possible.”

The course is running from the 24 to the 26 March and 31 March to 2 April. Participants can choose to take an individual course, or both. Both weekends are open to complete beginners and those with more experience of using social media. Group rates are available to companies wishing to send staff for work development.

Further details of the course and how to book can be found on the Wigtown Festival Company website http://www.wigtownbookfestival.com/opportunities/braving-the-new-world or by emailing mail@wigtownbookfestival.com or telephoning Wigtown Festival Company on 01988 403222.