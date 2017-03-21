When the lights go off the stars come out

Earth Hour encourages everyone around the world to turn their lights off for an hour, just once a year. When the lights go out there will be less light pollution which means it will be easier to see the stars.

Elizabeth Tindal, Biosphere Dark Sky Ranger, stargazes in the darkest of skies over in the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Biosphere and Galloway Forest Dark Sky Park.

She has teamed up with Dumfries and Galloway Council and Earth Hour to find out if we can see some stars in the centre of Dumfries.

The main Council buildings in the centre of Dumfries are normally floodlit however for Earth Hour, Dumfries and Galloway Council are going to turn the lights out not just for the hour but for the whole weekend. You can get more details from Elizabeth on 01671 820814 or 07842 241141 or on www.FreelanceRanger.com.

On the 25th of March, put your lights out at home be part of Earth Hour and then come out to join Elizabeth to look at the stars from the middle of Dumfries and discuss the effects of light pollution. They will meet at 8pm on the steps outside the main Council offices at English Street, Dumfries. Please dress up warmly. You will even have a chance to get a selfie with Star one of the Earth Hour Pandas.

Earth Hour is the world’s largest demonstration of support for action on climate change. Last year, millions around the world across 178 countries came together to show support for action to protect our amazing planet. Now, more than ever, it’s crucial we show support for action on climate change. You can be part of it. Join it at 8.30pm on Saturday 25 March and they’ll use your support to show political and business leaders people want action on climate change.

For more information about Earth Hour see https://www.earthhour.org/what-is-earth-hour