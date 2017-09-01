Two walks for ramblers this Saturday

On a warm sunny Saturday morning at the Merket Square in Wigtown, 32 Ramblers caught the service bus to adventures new.

They alighted at the South Baltern farm road end and began their walk. They passed a remnant of RAF Wigtown, known locally as Baldoon, where an Air Observers School was opened in 1941 to acclimatise observers trained abroad to RAF procedures. The station was eventually closed in July, 1948.

On reaching the RSPB reserve at the Crook of Baldoon they had lunch, making good use of the picnic tables and the bird hide, to relax for a short time. They crossed the Bladnoch Bridge.

Turning right along past the houses to the other end of the street we then crossed the road, walked through the field to a stile, which took us up to the disused railway line, running originally from Newton Stewart.

The pillars which supported the old railway bridge still remain, towering over the river Bladnoch as it ebbs and flows past them every day.

The last part of our journey was leading past the Martyrs’ stake on our right and the memorial to the two women martyrs on our left. In 1685, Margaret Wilson and Margaret McLachlan, both covenanters, were tied to stakes at low tide and slowly submerged by the incoming tide, whilst refusing to recant their faith.

This Saturday there will be two walks. The A walk of 8 miles will be Shalloch on Minnoch via Cornish Hill. Meet at the Breastworks car park Stranraer at 8:45AM, Riverside Newton Stewart at 9:15AM or Stinchar Bridge at 10:AM NX 396 957.

For further information please contact the walk leader on 01557 815287. The C walk of 5 miles will be Cornish Hill. Meet as above but NX 434 554. For further information please contact the walk leader on 01671 402733.