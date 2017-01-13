Touring exhibition of British painters

A new touring group exhibition brings together six contemporary British painters exploring their individual experiences of landscape through painting.

In an increasingly digital age these artists reaffirm that painting still has relevance. Rob Moore, Patti Lean, Jake Attree, Jean Davey Winter, David Fulford and Richard Hatfield are painters taking very different conceptual and technical approaches to working inventively and passionately from the landscape as subject matter. Meet and chat with some of the artists in the exhibition on the opening Saturday from 2-4pm, refreshment served.

Gracefield is the penultimate venue in a national tour and features a talk and hands-on workshop by the artists. On Saturday 4 February, 2-3pm Dumfries and Galloway artist Patti Lean will lead give a short informal talk on the exhibition, the nature of abstract painting and her own practice. Places are £4 with tea and cake. Please book in advance on 01387 262084.

Then on Saturday 11 and 12 February ‘Inspired by Landscape: A Painting Master Class with Patti Lean, Rob Moore and David Fulford’. This focused weekend of practical art takes inspiration and tuition from three of the artists exhibiting in the Living Landscape exhibition.

Open to beginners or those with art experience the £125 course looks at the basics of preparing to paint in oil/acrylic – from sketchbook drawings towards a finished painting on canvas.

Communities Chair, Councillor Tom McAughtrie said: “Living Landscape is an exciting and dramatic exhibition that shows of painting at its very best, with some artworks, like Jake Atree, using a more realist depiction of landscape and some, like Rob Moore, capturing the colour and essence of a place. But they are all unique and fascinating reflection of what’s happening in painting across the UK.”