Toploader to top the bill at Park Fest

Over the past seven years RNLI Park Fest has provided such entertainment as Dodgy, The Neville Staples Band, S Club and Ben Haenow.

This year they return for an 8th year and have another former chart topping, festival loved act heading for the shores of Loch Ryan .

Probably THE band of the year 2000. They were global, they were and still are a staple on the Karaoke circuit. They have become firm festival favourites the length and breadth of the country and across Europe.

Toploader of Dancing In The Moonlight fame will be bringing their back catalogue and new material to Agnew Park on August the 19th.