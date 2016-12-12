Tom launches charity CD for Bloodbikes

Tom Dingwall has recorded a charity CD to raise money for Bloodbikes in Galloway.

Tom’s CD is called “Reflections of Elvis“ and has 13 cover songs which he has recorded including Crying in the Chapel, Jailhouse Rock and You were Always on my Mind to name but a few.

The CD costs £8 and all proceeds go to the Bloodbikes. It is for sale in Boots chemists, Vanessa’s Hair Salon and Laura’s Gift in Newton Stewart and Wigtown Post Office plus McCourtneys General Store in Kirkinner and Reids store in Stranraer.

Pictured left to right are Jacky Rae, Bloodbike Rider, Catrina Howatson, Boots the Chemist and Sean Steele, Boots Pharmacist in Newton Stewart.