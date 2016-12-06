Saint Ninian’s Priory are holding their third Christmas Tree Festival from Saturday 10th December through to Sunday 18th December this year.

Once again there will be trees from lots of local organisations, school trees and contributions from local businesses.

The Festival will be open from 10am to 4pm each day with tea and coffee being available daily for visitors.

On Saturday 10th there will be crafts for children, Christmas DVD showings, live music and refreshments on offer.

The festival will culminate in a Candlelight Celebration on Sunday 18th December at 7pm.

There will be a mixture of music, drama and readings as well as the opportunity to sing well loved carols.

Entry all week is free but any donations will be welcome for MND Scotland, a charity chosen specially this year by the older boys in the Boys Brigade.