World premiere theatre launches in Dumfries

A series of world premieres begins this week at the Theatre Royal, Dumfries, with the launch of an exciting initiative combining theatre, poetry and great conversation.

The Bunbury Banter Theatre Company is hosting a series of bi-monthly evenings under the title: ‘A Play, A Poet and A Pastry.’

Each event will involve the high-quality semi-staging of a new studio play with professional actors and presented alongside poetry written in response to the script and also performed during the event.

The first performance on September 29 will see Andrew Byatt and Gavin Jon Wright take to the stage in The Square Mile/Y Filltir Sgwar by award-winning Glasgow-based playwright Andrew Edwards.

A whole extra dimension will be added when Dumfries and Galloway-based poet Liz Niven presents brand new work written in response to the play.

Full details at www.theatreroyaldumfries.co.uk.