Top actor to open in-house cinema

BAFTA nominated actor Gary Lewis will unveil a new in-house cinema facility at Twynholm Village Hall.

Best known for his roles in Billy Elliot, Gangs of New York and Outlander, Lewis opens the facility thanks to a major fundraising boost from local business Castle MacLellan.

Castle MacLellan has donated £10,000 to the cinema project which will cater for all generations living in a very rural location, far from the cultural and entertainment venues available in larger towns. During the winter months, the in-house cinema will offer local residents a place to meet up and enjoy a film in a safe environment and will also include matinees for younger generations.

The cinema, based in Twynholm Village Hall approximately three miles from Kirkcudbright, will be instrumental in community activities and gatherings.

A large proportion of the money has been invested in a state of the art HD projector and screen which will be unveiled alongside a new sound and loop system and black out blinds which will create the true movie-theatre experience.

The money has come from the Kavli Trust, the charitable trust which owns Castle MacLellan and which donates profits from sales of the pâté, as well as other Kavli products, to good causes throughout the UK and abroad, supporting research, humanitarian and cultural projects which improve people’s lives.