Theatre Royal present The Trials of Galileo

Tim Hardy magnificently portrays the trials and tribulations of Galileo in this one-man show at Theatre Royal, Dumfries.

Set in Italy, the play deals with the events surrounding Galileo’s trial in 1633 for heresey.

Galileo’s assertion that the sun was the centre of the universe and not the Earth was contrary to doctrinal teaching of the day.

Galileo’s tragedy was that he thought that if he supplied the church with proof, he would enlighten the world while escaping persecution. The response by Pope Urban was, “The Universe is a divine miracle Galileo, not a clockwork toy! ‘Proof’ denies faith, and without faith we are nothing.”

Whilst Galileo understood the science better than any man alive, he never grasped the politics. Until it was too late.

Catch Tim Hardy’s captivating performance in this thought-provoking play on May 2 at 7.30pm. Tickets £15. Details from theatreroyaldumfries.co.uk.