Stranraer auditions for Scottish youth theatre

Scottish Youth Theatre National Ensemble is inviting 16–25 year olds from across Scotland to register for open auditions in Dumfries and Stranraer early next year.

The auditions will be at the Ryan Centre, Stranraer on Saturday, February 18 and at the Theatre Royal, Dumfries on 19th February.

There will be no participation fee with entry based purely on the performer’s ability and commitment.

Once recruited, the Ensemble will undertake development sessions across Scotland working with professional theatre-makers.

Scottish Youth Theatre’s Artistic Director, Mary McCluskey said: “The National Ensemble is something we have wanted to do for quite some time. It is an example of our commitment to giving talented young people the opportunity to challenge and develop their theatre skills. They will also have the opportunity to gain a formal qualification which will aid them in accessing further education and industry work.

“We will ensure participants work at the highest level, collaborating with some of the most influential practitioners and performers working in Scottish theatre today.”

Game of Thrones & Prometheus actress Kate Dickie, who is a former SYT participant, says she was delighted to lend her voice to the call-out: “I think this is a great idea. Before joining SYT, I never thought I could even consider an acting career. However my experiences at Scottish Youth Theatre of working with professional writers, directors and back stage crew improved my ability as a performer and inspired me to turn my passion into a career.

“I am delighted to encourage all aspiring young performers to join Scottish Youth Theatre National Ensemble.”

Scottish Youth Theatre’s Chef Executive Jacky Hardacre added: “Since joining SYT in March 2016 I have been committed to establishing this National Ensemble as an opportunity for young people to develop and showcase their abilities, not just as performers but as theatre-makers in their own right.”

Registration is now open and those interested are encouraged to visit Scottish Youth Theatre’s website www.scottishyouththeatre.org