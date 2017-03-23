Powerful and thought- provoking play

Award winning play, Faslane, by Jenna Watt explores what happens when the personal and political collide.

Her Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde, or Faslane, situated 40 miles outside Glasgow, is home to the UK’s nuclear missile program: Trident.

Jenna Watt’s family have worked at the base for decades whilst many of her friends are protesters against nuclear deterrence. In this monologue Jenna explores the complex and polarised debate about the necessity of Trident.

Drawing upon interviews with individuals at the front line of the nuclear debate, Jenna navigates her own journey through the politics, protests and peace camps in this multi award-winning show, direct from a hugely successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Catch this stirring performance on March 27 at the Swallow Theatre, Whithorn. Show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £12.50 from www.swallowtheatre.co.uk.