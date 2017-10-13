Packed programme for autumn from Arts Live

Music, theatre and dance lead us into the autumn season as Dumfries and Galloways Arts Live continues its exciting 2017 programme.

Fire Exit Theatre’s extraordinarily powerful courtroom drama ‘Horizontal Collaboration’ will be performed in Lockerbie on October 17 and Moniaive on October 18. Written and directed by “leading theatrical innovator” David Leddy, the story unfolds around an African warlord’s wife whose delivery of peace for her people after her husband’s assassination results in an international trial.

Innovative and inclusive dance takes centre stage at the end of October beginning with Brew Band’s promenade-style performance at the Theatre Royal, Dumfries, on Wednesday, October 25. Scotland’s new superband blurs boundaries and challenges people’s perceptions of identity. Created by award-winning choreographer Marc Brew, this inclusive music and dance performance brings together top Scottish rock artists creating an exciting evening as much a music gig as it is a dance performance.

Two years ago, aged 30, Gretna dancer Emma Jayne Park of Cultured Mongrel Dance Company was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Using movement and text, Emma invites her audience to share part of her life only those closest to her witnessed: a journey of remembering, evaluating our life choices and exploring why they even matter. ‘It’s Not Over Yet’ is personal, funny and angry in places but above all it is honest. The performance will be followed by a post show discussion. This extraordinary and moving show takes place at the Stove, Dumfries, on October 28, at 7.30pm.

A whimsical adventure featuring bobble hats, scarves, tents and lots of fun in wellies comes to The Usual Place, Dumfries, on Sunday, October 29. Inclusive dance company Indepen-dance 4 presents ‘Four Go Wild in Wellies’, a fun and colourful new show for audiences aged three to five as well as adults and children of all ages.

These are just some of the Arts Live programme highlights coming up for autumn. Tickets available from Midsteeple Box Office on 01387 253383 orwww.dgartslive.org.uk.