Love story set to be sell-out success in Dumfries

Tickets are selling fast for a musical comedy based on one of the most fascinating relationships in theatre history.

‘Noel and Gertie’ explores the complex and often contradictory friendship of playwright and songwriter Noel Coward and actress Gertrude Lawrence and will run at the Theatre Royal Dumfries on Thursday, March 16.

A revival of Sheridan Morley’s hit play that originally ran in the West End for nine years, it was crafted from diaries and letters between the pair which reveal their bond could be “romantic and platonic, passionate and comfortable and complicated and simple”.

Matthew Townshend, the director and producer, said: “This extraordinary duo shared a puzzling and yet perfect connection and this play effortlessly encapsulates this very multifaceted love story.

“It also epitomises an era of sophistication and elegance and features songs, sketches and snippets of scenes from some of Coward’s most famous work.

“This year is the 10th anniversary of Morley’s death and so the play is being revived as a celebration of his life.

“It’s a show not to miss which is why seats are selling out fast.”

Helen Power, who has previously appeared in Sunset Boulevard in the West End and appeared in the BBC drama Capturing Mary will play Gertie, while Ben Stock, whose credits include West End performances of Grease and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, will play Coward.

Musical direction is by the acclaimed Steven Edis and live piano accompaniment is provided by Jonathan Lee.

The musical, from Matthew Townshend Productions, showcases more than 20 songs and scenes from shows including Private Lives and Blithe Spirit.

It met with rave reviews after being featured as part of Frinton Summer Theatre’s 2014 Anniversary season.

Performance starts at 7.30pm. For more information or to book tickets (£12/£15) visit www.mtproductions.co.uk