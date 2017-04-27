Exceptional theatre for younger audiences

Two superb shows for young children come to the region via Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival and Arts Live.

Award-winning dance theatre company Curious Seed and Dumfries and Galloway Arts Live, present two performances of MamaBabaMe in St Andrew’s Primary School, Dumfries, on May 21.

MamababaMe is designed especially for babies aged 18 months to three years and combines dance and physical movement, theatre and live music inside a mini arena with soft boundary edges on which to lean, relax and observe the action.

Through playful movement, dance and sound, MamaBabaMe explores profound new relationships and how this eternal bond evolves and grows. Everyone will recognise something of their own relationships – as mother, father, carer or child. Performances take place at 11.30am and 2.30pm.

A magical journey through the dark and beautiful night comes to the Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival, on Saturday, May 27.

Teater Refleksion and Andy Manley present Night Light where audiences will meet Mr Night who is busy preparing for the night and helping everyone to sleep. One evening a little girl is too curious to go to sleep, so the man takes her on a journey to explore the night and the beautiful things that can be discovered in the dark, until the black bird sings again to welcome a new day. Geared for ages three to six and their adults, audiences will be immersed in a magical universe surrounded by a beautifully designed structure.

Night Light is part of the Edinburgh International Children’s Festival on tour, and Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival which takes place this year between May 26 and June 4.

The show takes place in St Andrew’s Primary School, Dumfries, at 12pm.

These shows are a great way to introduce very young children to the joy of theatre and to let them experience the fun of being drawn into another world. Interactive theatre is especially good at keeping youngsters interested and engaged in the performance.

Tickets from Midsteeple Box Office 01387 253383 or www.dgartsfestival.org.uk.