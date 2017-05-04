Eclectic line up of old and new for Moniaive

The 16th annual Moniaive Folk Festival kicks-off this weekend with another eclectic line up of weel kent faces and total newcomers.

It is this combination that has proved such a success with the loyal festival-goer, discerning music afficienados and the merely curious who flock to this picturesque Dumfries and Galloway village in May each year.

Moniaive Village Ceilidh Band will get folk up on the dancefloor in the marquee on Friday, May 5, at 7.30pm.

A packed Saturday will see workshops from harmony singing to harping, Irish dancing to improvisation as well as piping competitions and music performances throughout the village.

Moniaive is always a family friendly event and this year they have added to the usual rich programme of circus skills, upcycling craft workshop and puppet show with silly songs from two of the best children’s entertainers in Scotland – Ewan McVicar and Artie Trezise.

Artie Trezise, co-founder and performer with the legendary Singing Kettle, brings his exciting new interactive, musical, storytelling show, Tartan Tales, to Moniaive. The show includes classic songs from his Singing Kettle days as well as a whole new repertoire of children’s stories all with singing and joining-in.

Come the evening, whilst the sessions in both the pubs are reaching fever pitch, the crowd at the main concert will be treated to top class song from Top Floor Taivers, out of this world mandolin (and almost every other instrument) playing from Radim Zenkl and sheer magical exhuberance from The Langan Band. If there is still some energy to be had you can sit back and relax at the Festival Club Unplugged or have a bop at the Late Night Extra.

Sunday sees mellow workshops, singarounds, storytelling and more plus a Tea Dance with cake, ballroom instruction and on-hand butler – what more could you want? Well a survivor’s session into the wee small hours actually!

2017 is the showcase year for the Creative Place Award project so pick up a leaflet or check on www.moniaivefestivalvillage.org.uk for info on a year-long feast of music, literature and visual art – you’ll possibly never want to leave!