David Hayman one man show

Scottish theatre royalty comes among us on March 1 when the legendary David Hayman stars in the new Chris Dolan play, The Cause of Thunder.

The two men paired up at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with The Pitiless Storm, which looked at the struggles old school trade union man Bob Cunningham had with the new political realities – and with his own long held beliefs.

This new play is a direct follow up, giving Dolan the chance to write about everything which has befallen us all - from Brexit, Trump, the refugee crisis and the unlikely rise of Jeremy Corbyn. Now Cunningham is wondering about retirement which gives him plenty to chew over.

Hayman pops up regularly in a variety of TV roles (long-running series Trial and Retribution, the currently screening Taboo) from serious drama to documentaries. He has also a distinguished list of film credits, including working with Pierce Brosnan in The Tailor Of Panama and Bruce Willis in The Jackal.

One of theatre-land’s good guys, he set up his Glasgow-based charity, Spirit Aid, 16 years ago and it gives humanitarian aid to children suffering from the effects of war, poverty and lack of opportunity everywhere from Palestine, Malawi and Afghanistan to back home in Scotland.

David Hayman is a consummate performer, as you will see at Dumfries Theatre Royal on March 1 at 7.30pm.