Alan Bissett presents: Moira Monologues

Meet Moira Bell, cleaner, single mother and the hardest woman in Falkirk.

Whether defending her wee dog Pepe from the local rottweiler, attempting to seduce a teacher, or belting out Diana Ross for the Scotia karaoke night, Moira is hilarious, hypnotic, frightening and heart-warming company.

This hilarious take on class and culture in Scotland can be seen at The Catstrand, Castle Douglas, on June 3.

Based on the stories and characters Alan encountered growing up in the Hallglen area of Falkirk, where The Moira Monologues first premiered as part of the Aye Write! Festival, Moira, her long-suffering pal Babs, her neighbour (Bawface), her laddies (they’re gid laddies, but they canny take their hash) and her wee dug Pepe, have left audiences all over the country weak with laughter.

Performance starts at 4pm. Tickets £8 from www.catstrand.com.