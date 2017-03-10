Talented four perform a feast of Beethoven

To celebrate its 20th year the region’s orchestra, the Solway Sinfonia will be placing the emphasis on young musicians in its concerts in March and November.

The Sinfonia is also organising a special ‘playing day’ in September when pupils from around the region who are of grade 5 standard or higher will be invited to spend the afternoon playing alongside members of the orchestra, with a short concert for parents at the end of the afternoon.

At the first concert of the season, on March 26th at 7.30pm in the Easterbrook Hall, Dumfries there will be not one soloist but four in ‘A Feast of Beethoven’!

Murray McLachlan has been a popular soloist on several occasions over the years and this month will be bringing his three incredibly talented, prize-winning pianist children. Rose, (14) Matthew (16) and Callum (17), all of whom had passed their Grade 8 exams by the age of 11, will be playing movements from Beethoven’s first four piano concertos and Murray himself will finish the concert with no 5, ‘The Emperor’.

The programme will be introduced informally by Murray and the conductor Geoff Keating and the soloists are waiving their fee so the orchestra will be making a donation to Music in Hospitals Scotland.

This is a charity (Patron Sally Magnusson) which takes professional musicians round many hospitals, hospices and care homes throughout the country, including 23 in Dumfries and Galloway. Tickets (adults £12, £6 for students and free for unaccompanied schoolchildren) are available from Midsteeple, Dumfries or at the door. A very special concert – not to be missed!