Stranraer youth take over Oyster Festival

Stranraer Oyster Festival’s Youth Media Team is taking over communications for the festival following a media training workshop.

The media team comprise six young people aged 13 to 20 years, all from Stranraer and the surrounding area. The team will be taking over responsibility for the festival twitter feed to tell the world about Scotland’s first oyster festival. The group will also be supporting PR activities and will be the voice of Stranraer during the festival.

Chloe Munro is looking forward to promoting the cookery demonstrations during the festival, she commented: “I’ll be based in the cookery marquee throughout the festival sharing news, photos and interviews with the chefs on the festival’s social media.”

Connor Byers is currently studying for a HND in Photography and will be visually documenting the oyster related events and activities at the festival.

Connor said: “I’m looking forward to taking photos of the festival. It’s a great opportunity for people of all ages to experience our local oysters and to learn about the value of our oysters to our local community and region.”

Jo Johnstone is a pupil at Stranraer Academy and is taking part in all the youth volunteering opportunities at the festival. Jo said: “I’m really looking forward to the oyster festival, taking part in it and learning new things. We’ve got some great local talent putting on drama and live music performances. It’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase what our town can do.”

Molly Irving and Ashton McKeand both took part in the first Youth Media Team activity, filming the programme launch photoshoot for the festival. The video has now been published on social media to help promote the oyster festival.

Molly said: “I enjoyed being part of the photoshoot and I’m pleased with the video we made. I hope people enjoy watching it and I hope it encourages people to visit Stranraer and attend our festival.”

You can follow the team on Twitter at @StranraerOyster or on Facebook during the festival on @StranraerOysterFestival.

Stranraer Oyster Festival takes place from Friday 15th to Sunday 17th September 2017 inclusive. Full programme information and ticketing details are on www.stranraeroysterfestival.com .

The Youth Development Project is supported by The Holywood Trust, a charity that helps young people throughout Dumfries and Galloway fulfil their potential in cultural, educational and social aspects of their lives. Stena Line is the Headline Sponsor of the Festival part funded by the European Maritime Fisheries Fund and by Dumfries & Galloway Council.