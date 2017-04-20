Stranraer man walks the walk for Blood Bikes charity

Stranraer man James Henry is to walk the entire 212 miles of the Southern Upland Way for the Galloway Blood Bikes charity.

James will walk from Cocksburn path to Portpatrick starting on 27th April and roughing it the whole way!

James’s daughter was seriously ill for 14 months and the guys at the Galloway Blood Bikes charity helped them weekly.

James said he is doing the walk as a way of raising money to help others in the same situation as his family.

There are sponsor forms in and around Stranraer and there is a justgiving page on the justgiving.com website, go to www.justgiving.com/j-henrysouthernupland

Dumfries & Galloway Blood Bikes is a charitable organisation set up by local volunteers to deliver essential blood and urgent medical supplies, in and out of hours, between hospitals and healthcare sites in South West Scotland and sometimes beyond.

Outside normal office hours, the NHS relies on taxis or couriers to transfer urgent medical supplies or test samples between hospitals and other sites. Dumfries & Galloway Blood Bikes is dependent purely on charitable donations, and run entirely by volunteers who receive no compensation for their time or costs.

The Blood Bike service is provided free of charge, ensuring the limited resources of the NHS can be used where it makes a difference.

If you would like to help, there are lots of ways you can get involved, and it’s not all about riding a bike! As well as riders, they need volunteers in the form of controllers and fundraisers too. Volunteers are also very welcome to come and help out at Awareness Days, talks and on the stand at the many shows we attend throughout the year. If you are interested in helping go to http://www.dgbloodbikes.org.uk/become-a-volunteer/