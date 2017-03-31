Spring-inspired art to turn heads

A two-year programme of inspirational selling exhibitions showing work by prestigious artists launches on April 8 at Designs Gallery and Café, Castle Douglas.

The first exhibition, WEAVE, brings together the talents of local printmaker and book artist Hugh Bryden, Edinburgh-based fibre artist Anna S King, contemporary and traditional basket maker Lise Bech from Fife and French jewellery designer Dorine Decayeux.

This exhibition, with its emphasis on the natural world, is inspired by the beauty of spring and the natural materials that surround us.

The original prints of bird’s nest with hand coloured eggs by Hugh Bryden, the subtly coloured willow baskets by Lise Bech, the desirable little vessels, some containing secret tiny books by Anna S King and Decayeux’s delicate jewellery, each carry the idea of the woven in their construction or in what they portray.

“Each exhibition”, independent curator Jane McArthur who is developing the exhibitions, explains “is intended to place works by the artists working in the region in dialogue with others of equal national and international standing.

Weave runs for eight weeks until June 3. More information from www.designsgallery.co.uk.