Smugglers return to Ballantrae

This year’s Ballantrae Smugglers’ Festival is running from June to September. The first two events in June “Music Poetry and Smuggling Stories” and “The Contraband Store” (as part of the Festival of Food & Drink) were well received and this coming weekend sees the Smugglers return.

Following last year’s successful event, the King’s Arms in Ballantrae is hosting another “Smugglers’ Supper” on Saturday 26 August at 7pm for 7.30pm (Adults only).

Tickets priced £13 for a 3 course supper with entertainment by Davie Hunter and friends are available from the hotel.

Tickets are limited so don’t delay! (contact 01465 831202).

On Sunday 27 August the Ballantrae Smugglers’ Chase (skiff racing) will be held at the harbour starting at 2pm with teams from Ayrshire and beyond battling it out for the trophy.

The tall ship La Malouine will be in attendance. This is a free event for all the family.

If you are passing through Ballantrae between now and the end of the month, keep your eyes open for “Smuggler Scarecrows” lurking in windows, in gardens, and behind wheelie bins!

The last event in this year’s festival is on Saturday 23 September and involves a “Smugglers’ Road Trip” from Ballantrae to the Heads of Ayr ending with a book launch of “Carrick’s Smuggling Story”. Watch local press for details.

Find out more about this year’s festival events at www.ballantrae.org.uk/smugglers.