Seriously strong women

The curtain comes up in Wigtownshire next month as a fledgling drama company makes its stage debut.

Headed-up by 25-year-old Deborah Baker from Stranraer, Seriously Strong Theatre will present Small Town Women for the first time at the town’s Ryan Centre on Thursday, 9 February before taking the show to the Theatre Royal, Dumfries, on Friday, 10 February.

The play follows the fortunes of two young women – one a carer and the other a victim of disability – and explores the issues of being young, female and living in a small town.

Deborah, who first treaded the boards at the Ryan Youth Theatre as a Youth Team Leader, used personal experience as a young carer for her mother to write and produce the play.

She said: “Although Wigtownshire has some great stages, the communities, for a number of reasons, don’t have maximum access to quality drama so I came up with the idea of a theatrical company that could redress that issue. My idea is to bring relevant theatre to remote rural communities around Dumfries and Galloway.”

Deborah set up Seriously Strong in December with co-producer Carolyn Yates and hopes to get more people involved. “Because of the theme of the first play, we are predominately a female company but hope to expand to include everyone,” she said. “At the moment, we are just finding our feet.”

Deborah hopes Small Town Women will not only raise awareness of the difficulties faced by young carers in a small rural town but will also open a dialogue as to how to overcome them.

She said: “We want to bring something to the communities by raising awareness of some of the issues people face in everyday life. We hope the play will make them realise they are not alone and that difficulties can be overcome.”