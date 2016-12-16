Santa’s sleigh on the rounds

Newton Stewart & District Round Table continues to visit towns and villages around Galloway this week.

Santa has already been out and about on his rounds for this year’s annual Santa’s Sleigh collection.

This Sunday, December 18 Santa’s sleigh will visit Newton Stewart.

And on Tuesday, December 20, Creetown and Carsluith and on Wednesday, December 21, Ewart Drive and King St.

Santa has already visited Wigtown, Minnigaff and Glentrool, Whithorn, Kirkinner, Sorbie, Garlieston, Kirkcowan, Mochrum Park and Bladnoch, Whauphill, Mochrum and Port William.

Last Christmas, Santa’s sleigh was stopped in its tracks, after suffering a broken axle and major structural damage.

Following the loan of a replacement trailer, Santa was able to complete all his scheduled visits, and avoided disappointing many adults and children in Newton Stewart and the Machars.

Local businessman and proprietor of John D Owen butchers, Kenny Owen, and his wife Yolanda, heard about Santa’s plight, and offered their help.

They contacted John Irvine, Fundraising Officer for Round Table, and kindly agreed to donate the money raised in their local shop, from the carrier bag charge, to help get Santa mobile again.

Details of this year’s visits will be published on the Newton Stewart Round Table Facebook page.