Ryan Centre hosts open free auditions

Ayrshire’s Capall Dorcha Theatre Company are holding Open Auditions to find up to two talented performers from Galloway to perform at their next performance on the 12th of February at The Ryan Leisure Centre Theatre.

Auditions are being held at The Ryan Leisure Centre Theatre in Stranraer on the 15th of January where auditionees will perform up to two different musical theatre songs for the chance to perform on the night.

The auditions run from 11am to 2pm.

For anyone wishing to audition to perform with the cast of ‘A Night of Broadway’, please register online before coming along on the day at broadwayaudition.eventbrite.co.uk

‘A Night of Broadway’ opens at the Ryan Leisure Centre on the 12th February 2017 7.30 pm – 9.30 pm,

Artistic Director Barry Robertson said: “We wanted to give this unique opportunity to someone in Dumfries and Galloway to be able to perform in our show.

“Since starting, we have had over 20 Scottish musical theatre actors perform with us in Ayrshire who have all gone on and played all around the world afterwards. It is the perfect opportunity for anyone in Dumfries and Galloway who is looking for the chance to show off their talents and perform with us here in Stranraer. I am sure a star will be born on the night”.

Film and Theatre Officer Alison McAuely, Ryan Leisure Centre and Theatre said: “We are excited to welcome auditionees from across Dumfries and Galloway who will be trying out for a chance to perform with Capall Dorcha Theatre Company. The show is with us on the 12th of February, and I cannot wait to see who will be performing on the night and would like to offer the best of luck to everyone taking part.”