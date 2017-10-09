Runway Fun Run in aid of Stroke Association

A Fun Run in aid of the Stroke Association takes place at Baldoon this Saturday (October 14).

Entry fees will be donated to the Stroke Association in Scotland, a charity that help prevent stroke and help all those who have had a stroke.

If you’re looking for some fresh air and a bit of fun this weekend, why not blow the cobwebs away and take part in the event for the Stroke Association?

This brand new event takes place on Saturday 14 October and gives runners and walkers the chance to take part in a 1k, 5k or 10k at the iconic WWII airfield near Wigtown.

It is on a very level run so suitable suitable for stroke survivors, children and wheelchairs.

The venue is 2 miles south of Wigtown and 9 miles south of Newton Stewart.

The on-line sign-up fee is £12.00 (£6.00 for kids) or £15.00 on the day.

For more information and to sign up, see the event’s dedicated Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SupportForStroke

The organisers look forward to seeing you there!